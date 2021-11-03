First Trust Advisors LP Has $25.55 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $25,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,152 shares of company stock valued at $459,054. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.