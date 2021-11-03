First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 34.5% in October

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.