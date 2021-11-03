First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 26.7% in October

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 711,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 35.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,226,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,060 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 38.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 350.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.93. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

