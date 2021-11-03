First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,474,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ remained flat at $$70.67 during trading on Wednesday. 134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

