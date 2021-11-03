Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,185 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,779,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $28,805,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 500,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of FBC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

