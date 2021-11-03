FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.000-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.73.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.97. The company had a trading volume of 706,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $229.79 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average is $265.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.