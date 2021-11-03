Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stake Raised by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

