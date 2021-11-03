FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.590-$6.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.FMC also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.80.

FMC stock traded up $11.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.21. 3,355,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

