Fmr LLC Buys 12,842 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 241.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter.

JKD opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.10. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

