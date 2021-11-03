Fmr LLC Buys 14,434 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DB. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.