Fmr LLC Sells 297,754 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297,754 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLLS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of CLLS opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $573.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

