Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 45.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,521 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.04 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

