Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of FOCS stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Focus Financial Partners Company Profile
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
