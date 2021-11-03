Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.00 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

