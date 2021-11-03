FORA Capital LLC Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 74,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,789,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,025,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,505,474 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

