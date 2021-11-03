FORA Capital LLC Purchases 2,927 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

