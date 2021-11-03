Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $112.35

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.35 and last traded at $112.35, with a volume of 5652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $587.88 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

