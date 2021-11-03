Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of FBRX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 1,224,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,475. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

