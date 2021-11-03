Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Posts Earnings Results

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 3,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

