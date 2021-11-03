Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.95 ($57.59).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €40.79 ($47.99) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.83 and a 200 day moving average of €43.26. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

