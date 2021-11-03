Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FDP traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. 548,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,464. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,397,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008 in the last 90 days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

