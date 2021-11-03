Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Friendz has a market cap of $563,025.48 and approximately $152,360.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.43 or 0.00225010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00098889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011716 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Friendz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.