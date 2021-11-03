FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading 0.7% Higher

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. 240,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,486,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUGE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in FSD Pharma by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 145,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FSD Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

