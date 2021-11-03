FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting stock opened at $146.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $149.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.