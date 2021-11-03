Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 million. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $841.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49.

FULC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.