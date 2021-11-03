Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after acquiring an additional 265,384 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

