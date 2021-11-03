Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $760,026.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00081866 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00073544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00101053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,031.34 or 0.99855192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.81 or 0.07258067 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002729 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

