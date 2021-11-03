FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Issued By Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

AMD opened at $127.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $128.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

