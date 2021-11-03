FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE SITC opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.35 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 466.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 330,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.