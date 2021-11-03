FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Issued By KeyCorp

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas in a report issued on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TriMas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after buying an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TriMas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriMas by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

