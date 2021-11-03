FY2021 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

AOS stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 139.7% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

