FY2021 EPS Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Increased by Analyst

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BAX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.29 on Monday. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

