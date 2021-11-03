FY2021 EPS Estimates for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Lifted by William Blair

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.70. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.49%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 179,381 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,822,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 149,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

