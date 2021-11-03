FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Lifted by Wedbush

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.56. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

CFR opened at $136.34 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

