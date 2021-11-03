FY2021 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Boosted by Truist Securiti

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CyrusOne in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CONE. Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $83.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $83.85.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CyrusOne by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 371.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 580,497 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

