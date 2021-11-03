FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Boosted by DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $258.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

