FY2021 EPS Estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered by B. Riley

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note issued on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

