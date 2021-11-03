FY2021 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Masco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

MAS stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.