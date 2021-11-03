FY2021 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Cut by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Matador Resources stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 4.51.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
