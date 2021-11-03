FY2021 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Cut by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 4.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

