FY2022 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.