GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $206.99

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $206.99, but opened at $217.84. GameStop shares last traded at $233.09, with a volume of 125,143 shares trading hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Get GameStop alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.33 and a beta of -2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Tobam bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.