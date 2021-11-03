GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $141,418.59 and approximately $45.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00322386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

