GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GCP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 315,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCP shares. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GCP Applied Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.