Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $936.97

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 936.97 ($12.24) and traded as low as GBX 861.10 ($11.25). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.50), with a volume of 14,063 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 936.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 929.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

