Geeq (GEEQ) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $98,158.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002296 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00220560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00097386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

