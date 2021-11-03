Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Up 29.4% in October

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NYSE GNRC opened at $483.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.15 and a 200-day moving average of $397.70. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.06.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
