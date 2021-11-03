Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Up 29.4% in October

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 676,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE GNRC opened at $483.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.15 and a 200-day moving average of $397.70. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $202.56 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.06.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

