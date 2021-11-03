Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by UBS Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.76.

GNRC opened at $483.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Generac by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

