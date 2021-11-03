Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by UBS Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.76.
GNRC opened at $483.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Generac by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Generac Company Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
