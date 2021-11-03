Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 278,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,284. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

