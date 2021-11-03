Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $15,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.82. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $332.23 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

