Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.61 Million Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $17,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 109,964 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,774,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

