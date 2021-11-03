Global-e Online (GLBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Global-e Online has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. On average, analysts expect Global-e Online to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71.

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

